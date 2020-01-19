Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 211,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

