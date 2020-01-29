Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BGS. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 530,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?