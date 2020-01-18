Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,701,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,373,000 after buying an additional 195,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 824,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after buying an additional 270,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

