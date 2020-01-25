Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 127,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

