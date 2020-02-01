Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $677.58 million, a P/E ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $15,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 80.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,116. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

