Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbia Financial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter.

CLBK stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

