Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

DVN opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

