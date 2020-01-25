Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

NYSE:DVN opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

