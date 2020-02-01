Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Focus Financial Partners Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

