Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will earn $7.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Goldman Sachs Group raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.70.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

