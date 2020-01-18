Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hammerson plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hammerson in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Hammerson stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

