Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

