Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $319.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

