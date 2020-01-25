Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NEM stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,336,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,973,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,580,134. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

