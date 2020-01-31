Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of NDSN opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $295,722.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?