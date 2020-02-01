Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

OCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,860,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,600,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 707,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

