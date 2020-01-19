Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

OC stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $2,097,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

