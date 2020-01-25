Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAGS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 198,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

