Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

NYSE:PE opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

