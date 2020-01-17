Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

PE stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

