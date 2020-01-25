Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PBF Energy Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,058,181 shares of company stock worth $94,124,536. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing