Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PolyOne Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – G.Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for PolyOne in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POL. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $34.35 on Thursday. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

