Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

NYSE SNV opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

