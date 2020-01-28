Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teradyne, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TER. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE TER opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,450,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

