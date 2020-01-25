Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

