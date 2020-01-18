Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Visa Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.70 on Thursday. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 70,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

