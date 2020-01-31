Research Analysts Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN opened at $262.89 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,760,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

