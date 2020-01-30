Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BECN opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

