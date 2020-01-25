Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $86.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

