Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:BC opened at $62.24 on Monday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

