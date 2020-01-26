Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMTC. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BMTC opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $803.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

