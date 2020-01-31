Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 650.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 315,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

