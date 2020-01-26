Research Analysts Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 780,224 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

