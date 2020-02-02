Research Analysts Set Expectations for EZCORP Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EZCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.22 on Friday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,121 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 507,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EZCORP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

