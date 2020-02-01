Research Analysts Set Expectations for FibroGen Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FGEN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $41.85 on Thursday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $229,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3,168.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 405,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 306,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 63.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

