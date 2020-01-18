Research Analysts Set Expectations for Five Below Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVE. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

FIVE opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $107,185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 14,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,213,000 after buying an additional 316,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 1,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after buying an additional 254,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Five Below by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after buying an additional 207,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 6,001.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 174,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

