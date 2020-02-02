Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Graco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?