Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after buying an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Iamgold by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Iamgold by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 914,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

