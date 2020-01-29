Research Analysts Set Expectations for OMV AG’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OMV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the company will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMVJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. OMV has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

