Research Analysts Set Expectations for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 34,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Article: volatile stocks