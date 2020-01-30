Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sienna Senior Living Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.89.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.22. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$17.13 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 902.94%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

