Research Analysts Set Expectations for Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SNN opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

