Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STXB. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

