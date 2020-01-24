Research Analysts Set Expectations for Straumann Holding AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Straumann in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $39.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2024 earnings at $44.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $1,007.30 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $703.55 and a 52-week high of $1,039.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $976.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.82.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

