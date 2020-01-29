Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

SNV stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 362,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

