Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 470.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $185,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $462,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

