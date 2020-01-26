Research Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $104.68 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $90,064.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,035. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

