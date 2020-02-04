Research Analysts Set Expectations for Velocity Minerals Ltd.’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:VLC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Velocity Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of VLC opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. Velocity Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and a PE ratio of -12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

