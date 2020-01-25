Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Shares Up 2.9%

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.04.

About Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

