Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on REZI. Bank of America upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson purchased 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.40. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

